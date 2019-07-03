A Killeen man was sentenced to time behind bars after police said he, along with two other men, robbed a man who was walking through a field north of Allegany Drive last year.
Malcolm Donte Bunton, 21, was sentenced on Tuesday to five years in prison on the aggravated robbery charge, a first-degree felony, said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Wednesday.
Bunton was listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday with $15,000 in bonds on two remaining misdemeanor charges, one for evading arrest and detention and another for criminal trespass, jail records showed.
Bunton was the oldest of the three men who were indicted on March 13 for the armed robbery that police said occurred on Jan. 14, 2018, according to court records.
Killeen police were dispatched around 1:20 p.m. to the 4700 block of Pennington Avenue in reference to a robbery. The victim told police that “he was walking through a field when three males and one female emerged from some bushes and that one of the male suspects placed the barrel of a silver handgun to his chest and told him to ... give up his property,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim said the people then took his cell phone, back pack, phone charger and a speaker. When the victim refused to give the people the pass code to his phone, one of the men threw it in a pond nearby, police said.
He said he recognized two of the men, Angel Lopez, 17, and James Karl Cooper, 19, from high school. Police later interviewed Bunton after it was reported that a man with dreads named “Macc” was the third robber.
The suspects gave police different accounts about who held the gun to the victim, and that more than one person might have had a gun, according to the arrest affidavits of Bunton and Cooper.
Bunton has one criminal conviction in Texas, evading arrest or detention, a Class A misdemeanor. He was sentenced to one year of deferred adjudication probation on Sept. 22, 2015, according to Texas Department of Public Safety records.
