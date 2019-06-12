A Killeen man was sentenced in a Bell County courtroom after he used a shotgun to rob a store last year.
Joshua Aaron Bishop, 24, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison by Judge Fancy Jezek for the felony offense of aggravated robbery, said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Tuesday.
Aggravated robbery is a first-degree felony, according to the Texas Penal Code.
On Feb. 12, 2018, Killeen police were dispatched to a convenience store to investigate a robbery. Employees said that “a slim black male carrying a black backpack and wearing a skull facemask...and carrying a short-barreled shotgun entered the store and demanded money from the cash register,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Employees gave the man the money, and he fled the store. A man later identified as Bishop, wearing similar clothes and carrying a shotgun, was seen on surveillance video running from the scene.
Police caught up with Bishop the next day after a short pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
Police arrested Bishop on Feb. 15 for the aggravated robbery.
Bishop was convicted of assaulting a public servant in November 2016 and sentenced to two years in prison, according to Texas Department of Public Safety records. He initially was indicted on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault against a public servant but was convicted of the lesser charge of assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony.
A Killeen police officer on Jan. 21, 2015, attempted to stop a man later identified as Bishop for reckless driving. When Bishop was ordered to get out of the vehicle, he backed the vehicle into her, “causing her pain.” The police officer was treated for cuts, scrapes, back pain and a strained hip, according to the arrest affidavit.
Bishop also has convictions for theft of property, a Class B misdemeanor, in 2012; driving while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor, in 2015; and failure to identify as a fugitive, a Class A misdemeanor, in 2017, according to a search of DPS records.
