A 21-year-old Killeen man was sentenced in a Bell County courtroom on Tuesday on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting two people in their legs last year, as well as one charge of burglary of a habitation.
“Derrick Lamont Smith Jr. was sentenced to 14 years in prison by Judge Fancy Jezek (426th Judicial District Court) on each of the three felony offenses that he was charged with,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza. The sentences will run concurrently, he said.
The burglary charge is from November 2015.
Killeen police again arrested Smith on Aug. 21, 2017, on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he shot two people, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police were called to a home in the 4400 block of Mattie Drive in Killeen but Smith was no longer on scene, police said.
A girl staying at the Mattie Drive home said Smith sent her threatening text messages that said he was going to “shoot up the house if she did not go with him,” according to the affidavit.
Smith later went to the home and got into an argument with two people who lived there, according to the affidavit.
The girl who received the threatening texts from Smith told police he later called her to tell her he had shot two people, police said.
One man and one woman were shot, according to the affidavit. Each was hit in a leg with a bullet. Both victims spoke with police, and only the man was brought to the hospital.
