A Killeen man who shot at another man last year after an argument was sentenced in the 27th Judicial District Court of Judge John Gauntt on Thursday in Belton, an official said.
Alfred Jean was sentenced to three years deferred adjudication probation on the felony charge of deadly conduct, said Adela Gomez, office manager with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
Jean was arrested on May 13, 2017, after he pulled a gun on an employee at a tow yard in Killeen and then shot at him, according to the arrest affidavit.
Jean went to a tow yard in the 5600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard to retrieve his vehicle. During an argument he revealed a gun in his waistband, police said. After he got back into a car, Jean fired two shots in the direction of a tow yard employee before driving away, according to an affidavit.
Police later stopped Jean and saw a spent shell casing in the passenger seat of the vehicle, and a loaded handgun in between the driver seat and the center console.
