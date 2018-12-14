A Killeen man entered a plea of guilty this week in the 27th Judicial District Court on two third-degree felony charges and was sentenced, an official said on Friday.
Ryan Jay Alvarez, 23, of Killeen, was sentenced Thursday “to three years in prison for harassment of a public servant and three years in prison for obstruction or retaliation,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza. He said the sentences will be served concurrently.
Alvarez has been in the Bell County Jail with $300,000 in bonds since May 24, 2018.
Alvarez was arrested last year at the South Fort Hood Street McDonald’s after police arrived on scene and saw him flailing and screaming while being held down by two other people, according to the arrest affidavit.
The officer said he smelled alcohol on his breath, and put Alvarez in the back of his police car to bring him to the Killeen City Jail.
While being brought to the jail, Alvarez tried to hit the barrier with his feet and hands, police said, and told an officer that he would place a knife in the officer’s neck. While being taken from the car, he spit on an officer, the affidavit said. Later while being held in a cell, he tried to spit on an officer again, according to the affidavit.
