A Killeen man pleaded guilty to repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl for years and was sentenced in a Bell County courtroom on Monday.
Jason Peter Lopresto, 36, is listed in the Bell County Jail with no bond, according to jail records. “Lopresto pleaded guilty and received 17 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice,” said Adela Gomez with the District Attorney’s Office, on Monday.
Lopresto sexually assaulted a girl “almost daily” for around five years, beginning from when the victim was 9 years old, according to the arrest affidavit.
Killeen police began investigating the incident on April 25, 2017, following a forensic interview with the victim at the Children’s Advocacy Center.
