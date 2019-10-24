COURT court graphic

A Killeen man was sentenced in a Bell County courtroom on Thursday afternoon after police said he used a pocket knife to threaten and rob a high school student last year.

“After testimony was presented, the court sentenced Joshua Jermaine Brush to 10 years in prison,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Thursday. The case was set to be heard in the 264th Judicial District Court.

