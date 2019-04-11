A Killeen man was sentenced in a Bell County courtroom on Thursday on a felony assault charge after police said he injured an officer while in the Killeen City Jail two years ago.
Nathan Nance, 42, was sentenced to five years of deferred adjudication probation on the charge of assault on a public servant, said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Thursday.
An officer told police that on July 10, 2017, he was assigned to work in the Killeen City Jail when a “combative prisoner,” Nance, needed to be moved to a padded cell, according to the arrest affidavit.
It took six officers to get Nance into the padded cell. Nance struck the officer in the nose, causing it to bleed, police said.
