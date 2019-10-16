A Killeen man was sentenced to prison time on two felony charges after police said he injured a woman after a physical assault and was found to be in possession of a firearm during a separate incident last year.

Justin Jerome Sowells, 32, was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison for the second-degree felony offense of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Wednesday. Additionally, he was sentenced to five years in prison for the third-degree felony offense of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

