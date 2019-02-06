A Killeen man was sentenced this week in the 426th Judicial District Court after biting a police officer in 2017, according to court officials.
After a guilty plea before the court, Judge Fancy Jezek on Monday sentenced Jeffrey Omar Encarnacion-Rivera, 28, to five years of probation on the charge of assault of a public servant, a third-degree felony, said Adela Gomez with the Bell County District Attorneys Office.
Encarnacion-Rivera was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday morning with $15,000 in bonds on three unrelated Class A misdemeanors from March, 2018: two charges of resisting search or transport and one charge of assault causes bodily injury to a family member, according to jail records.
Killeen police responded on June 21, 2017, to the intersection of Fourth Street and Dean Avenue in reference to a single-car crash. In the driver’s seat sat Encarnacion-Rivera, who police said did not want leave the car.
When an officer tried to calm Encarnacion-Rivera down, he pushed her away and tried to get away, police said.
The officer grabbed Encarnacion-Rivera’s arm to put him in handcuffs, and felt him bite her leg, according to the affidavit. When the officer looked back, she noticed her skin was broken where the bite mark was, and she was bleeding and bruising.
The officer was taken to Metroplex Hospital and given a tetanus shot.
