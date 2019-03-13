A Bell County judge this week sentenced a Killeen man to prison time for a first-degree felony child sex assault that happened in 2016, a court official said.
Tyrieck Dontrell Smalls, 22, “received a sentence of eight years in prison for the felony offense of aggravated sexual assault of a child,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
Judge Fancy Jezek, who presides over the 426th Judicial District Court, sentenced Smalls on Tuesday after a guilty plea.
Smalls was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday morning with no bond, according to jail records.
He was indicted on the charge on June 2, 2016, after police said he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police began investigating the case in April of 2016 after the girl’s mother reported to police that when she left her two children in the care of a family friend in Killeen, the friend’s son touched her daughter inappropriately.
Investigators reviewed a video interview wherein the young victim told a nurse at the Children’s Advocacy Center that she was sleeping that April night when Smalls entered her room and sexually assaulted her, police said.
