A Killeen man told a Bell County judge this week that he was trying to commit “suicide by cop” when he fired a handgun down several streets in his neighborhood in 2017.
William Alexander Bryant pleaded guilty on Nov. 29 in the 27th Judicial District Court to the third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct with a firearm.
After hearing testimony from seven people and arguments from the attorneys on Thursday, Judge John Gauntt sentenced Bryant to six years of deferred adjudication probation along with 90 days in the Bell County Jail as a condition of his probation.
Five neighbors of Bryant spoke about the fear they experienced on May 15, 2017, when gunfire erupted in the 1900 block of Godman Street.
One woman said she heard popping sounds and went to the window to see Bryant pointing a handgun and yelling, “Come on! Come on!”
“I couldn’t believe what was going on,” said Teffiney Terrell, on the stand. “I was shocked and I was scared, and worried about my kids and grandkids.”
Another man said he helped his neighbor carry her infant, in a car seat, to safety inside.
“He was yelling and screaming; he was mad at the world, but he wasn’t trying to harm anyone,” said Thomas Lowery. “He was upset and confused.”
Bryant, on the stand, said he had just been in a car accident and the officer determined he was at fault. He also said he had low blood sugar and several mental illnesses for which he is seeking treatment.
“I was not trying to hurt or kill anybody but myself,” Bryant said. “I feel sorry; I’m sorry that I scared and stressed people out, especially children and officers.”
Bell County District Attorney Debbie Garrett asked the judge to impose a prison sentence.
“Everyone in that neighborhood was put at risk, including children and a pregnant woman,” she said. “Just because you have a bad day doesn’t mean you can get a gun and shoot up the neighborhood.”
Bryant’s defense attorney, Mary Beth Harrell, said her client is taking ownership for his actions.
“He sought treatment because he knew something was wrong and he knew he put innocent people in danger,” Harrell said. “He wanted to understand why he did what he did so he could change it.”
After some consideration, Gauntt imposed his sentence and ordered Bryant to continue treatment.
