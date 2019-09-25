Juan Javier Colunga

Juan Javier Colunga

BELTON — The survivor of an hours-long beating walked out of a Bell County courtroom on Tuesday shaking her head in disbelief after a judge sentenced her attacker to a few years in prison.

Juan Javier Colunga Jr., 34, who pleaded guilty in November last year, was sentenced to five years in prison on the second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.