A Killeen man was sentenced in a Bell County courtroom Monday on a third-degree felony after a police chase last year on Interstate 14.

Andrew Wayne Mahan, 34, “received a 2-year prison sentence for the evading arrest with a motor vehicle charge,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Monday.

