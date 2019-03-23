A 21-year-old Killeen man was sentenced on Friday in the 264th Judicial District Court on two felony charges from separate incidents in 2016, a court official said.
Tinnaj Joseph Nelson “was sentenced to 6 years in prison on the deadly conduct with a firearm case, a third degree felony, and 15 months for the possession of marijuana charge, a state jail felony,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
Nelson was arrested by the Belton Police Department on March 7, 2016, on the marijuana charge for possession of more than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds, according to court documents.
Nelson is listed in the Bell County Jail as of Saturday morning, according to jail records.
Just over two months later, Killeen police were dispatched on May 22, 2016, to a shots fired call, according to the arrest affidavit. Witnesses reported seeing two cars driving down the street with the drivers shooting at each other.
Police said Nelson, the driver of the lead vehicle, was unable to make a hard turn and struck a light pole. Nelson reportedly then got out and fired several shots in the direction of the vehicle that had been behind him.
When officers arrived on the scene, they determined the direction shots had been fired and found that bullets struck at least one vehicle and one house.
Officers spoke to Nelson and they said he admitted he was the driver of the lead vehicle.
Upon examination of the vehicle, officers discovered bullet holes inside the vehicle, which indicated the driver may have been shooting toward the rear of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
