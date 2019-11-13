Antonio Marquis Willis

BELTON — With a courtroom full of family and friends of both a murder victim and his killer, a Bell County judge on Wednesday sentenced a Killeen man to decades in prison for a 2016 slaying.

Judge John Gauntt sentenced Antonio Marquis Willis, 28, to 30 years in prison for the murder of 22-year-old Donte Javon Samuels, who was found on Dec. 22, 2016, after being shot in the lower extremities the night before, according to testimony in the 27th Judicial District Court.

