A Killeen man was sentenced in the 264th Judicial District Court after pleading guilty to two aggravated robberies and for shooting and killing, in an apparent accident, a fellow teenager in 2015.
Anthony Wayne Nash III, 21, on Friday “was sentenced to 10 years in prison on each of the aggravated robbery cases. Additionally Nash was sentenced to 2 years in prison for the state jail offense of criminal negligent homicide,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
Nash was 17 years old when he shot and killed 17-year-old Jason Smoot II of Harker Heights on Feb. 23, 2015, in the 2200 block of Andover Drive.
Authorities initially believed Smoot shot and killed himself, but an autopsy report from the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas on Feb. 26, 2015, came back with a pending result, Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke said in a previous Herald story on July 25, 2017.
It wasn’t until April 28, 2015, that the death was labeled a homicide, Cooke said. Smoot died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the autopsy results.
Nash “handled a firearm without knowing it was loaded and by having a firearm pointed at and in the direction of...Smoot...” according to the indictment filed on Oct. 31, 2018.
Nash was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Saturday morning with an $8,000 bond on two remaining Class B misdemeanor charges.
Aggravated robberies
Nash was convicted of two aggravated robberies, one on May 9, 2017, and the other on March 22, 2018.
Killeen police arrested Nash and another man in May of 2017 after responding to a home burglary call.
Officers spoke with a resident at the home who said two men, whose names he knew, approached him as he sat in his garage, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said both men pointed pistols at the resident and demanded money from him.
“(The resident) stated he was in fear for his life when the pistols were pointed at him, and he did not want to give the money they took from him,” according to the affidavit.
A neighbor told police that she saw the resident with his hands up in the air as he was confronted by two men. She also said that she saw one of the two men put a pistol in his waistband.
In March of 2018, Nash was involved in a robbery in which a man jumped out of his own car to get away. Killeen police responded to a robbery report on Jefferis Drive, where they met with a victim who was shirtless.
The victim “was observed to have what appeared to be road rash on his arms, hands, shoulder, legs and knees,” according to the arrest affidavit. The victim told police he contacted a person he knew as “Chris” to purchase marijuana.
The victim drove to the meeting area, where “Chris” and another man got into his car. Both men pulled guns, with the man sitting behind the victim putting the barrel of the handgun to the victim’s head and asking him if he was “ready to die,” police said. The man in the front seat held his gun to the victim’s side and threatened him.
The men demanded the victim’s wallet and then to be driven to his house so the men could see what property he had there, according to the affidavit.
The victim told police he feared for his life and thought the men would kill him, which is why “he jumped out his car while it was traveling down the road and received road rash...”
Police used fingerprints from the victim’s car to identify the prints of one of the robbers, who identified his partner as Nash. The victim picked Nash out of a photo lineup and said he was the man in the front seat holding a gun at his gut, police said.
