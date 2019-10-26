Jeysen Cain

Jeysen Cain 

A 19-year-old Killeen man was sentenced in a Bell County courtroom to prison time for three felony charges after a judge heard testimony from both the state and defense.

“Jeysen Cain was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the aggravated robbery at the Verizon store in Killeen on Dec. 23, 2016,” said Assistant District Attorney Mike Waldman.

