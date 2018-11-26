A Killeen man who set a home on fire in April was sentenced on Monday in the 426th Judicial District Court of Judge Fancy Jezek, an official said on Monday.
Elvin Devon Levels, 26, received a sentence of 10 years’ probation, said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza. “He is required to repay $10,242 dollars of restitution; additionally, he is ordered to go to the Substance Abuse Felony Punishment Facility as part of his sentence.”
Levels was in the Bell County Jail as of Monday, according to jail records.
Levels was arraigned on May 18 in connection with the house fire that was set on April 27 on West Church Avenue in Killeen, according to court records.
Investigators with the Killeen Fire Marshal’s Office obtained a complaint charging Levels with first-degree arson, an official said on May 17. Levels turned himself in to authorities.
He used an accelerant to start the blaze, according to the arrest affidavit, but it did not indicate why the fire was started.
By May 1, “investigators with the Killeen Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire was intentional,” said Capt. Chris Mahlstedt, with the fire marshal’s office.
The department responded to a residential structure fire with two engines, one ladder truck, one rescue truck, one command vehicle and three EMS vehicles.
“First arriving units found multiple fires within the structure that were extinguished without incident,” Mahlstedt said. “The fire caused extensive heat and smoke damage throughout the structure.”
No injuries were reported and the two occupants relocated with family, officials said
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.