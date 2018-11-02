A Killeen man pleaded guilty and was sentenced on the second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by sexual conduct, an official said on Thursday.
In a non-jury trial setting on Monday, Ricky Allan Holt, 62, was sentenced in the 27th Judicial District Court to six years in prison, said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
Holt was arrested on April 4, 2017, and the offense date is listed as October 2014 in court records. He was indicted on April 19, 2017.
A 6-year-old girl told employees at the Children’s Advocacy Center that Holt touched her genitals and performed other lewd acts, according to the arrest affidavit. Holt told a police officer the incident happened in his bedroom, police said.
Assistant District Attorney Cristin Lane prosecuted the case.
