A Killeen man was convicted on two aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon charges from 2017 and sentenced on Wednesday in the 426th Judicial District Court of Judge Fancy Jezek, an official said on Wednesday.
Antonio Brunico Williams Jr., 18, was sentenced to 16 years in prison for the aggravated robberies of two pizza delivery drivers committed on Nov. 25 and Nov. 27, 2017, said Shelly Strimple, assistant district attorney.
“The sentences will be served concurrently,” she said.
The plea agreement included a guilty plea and a sentence of no more than 20 years, Strimple said.
“Judge Jezek heard evidence from one of the victims and the defendant’s father before pronouncing sentence,” she said. “The cases were investigated by the Killeen Police Department, which worked diligently to investigate these crimes and bring the offender to justice. “
On Nov. 25 last year, Killeen police met with a Papa John’s pizza delivery driver who said she was robbed by two men when she went to a home in Killeen to deliver a pizza, according to an arrest affidavit.
As she approached the home, one of the men pointed a gun at her and demanded her food, money and car keys, police said.
The pizza delivery driver told police what car the men left in, and police traced it back to Williams. Later, officers traced the phone number that the call for the pizza came from back to Williams as well.
Two days later, police spoke with a Domino's Pizza delivery driver who told them that she was approached by two men, one of whom pointed a gun at her and demanded both the pizza and money, according to the affidavit.
Williams told police he heard the other man ask the Papa John’s driver for her keys after he took the pizza, police said.
