A Killeen man was sentenced on Monday in the 426th Judicial District Court on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after cutting a woman with a sword, an official said on Tuesday.
Christopher Mark Longway was sentenced to six years of deferred adjudication probation, said Adela Gomez with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Cedarhill Drive on Sept. 4, 2017, in reference to a disturbance in progress, according to the arrest affidavit.
Officers observed a man and woman run into the middle of the roadway, yelling at each other, police said. One of the officers observed the man, later identified as Longway, approach the woman while he was holding a black object in his right hand.
The woman held her hands up to her face defensively and the officer drew his service pistol and activated the lights on his car. The officer “observed that the object in Longway’s hand was a small sword,” according to the affidavit.
Longway ran away, threw the sword down and laid down in the grass.
The woman told police that she had seen Longway hiding behind trees a few days before and asked him to leave. He returned to the residence on Sept. 4, 2017, yelling and scaring the neighbors, police said.
When she “asked what he needed and asked him to leave, he approached her, struck her in the face, then swung a sword at her which cut her hands and arm, before yelling that he was going to get a gun,” according to the affidavit.
The woman was transported to the hospital where she received stitches.
