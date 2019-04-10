A Killeen man was sentenced this week in a Bell County courtroom to prison time after pleading guilty to a second-degree felony, an official said.
Marcus Christopher Hanson, 43, on Tuesday “was sentenced to 5 years in prison for the felony offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
Hanson was arrested on Sept. 29, 2018, after police were called to his residence, according to the arrest affidavit.
An off-duty Killeen police officer was at his home when a woman repeatedly rang his doorbell, police said. The officer reported he observed blood on the woman’s face, arms and hands.
The woman said Hanson had hit her with a handgun, as well as with his fist and feet. She was transported to a hospital, where doctors treated her for internal injuries.
