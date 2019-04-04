A Killeen man was sentenced in a Bell County courtroom on Thursday on a felony aggravated sexual assault case, an official said on Thursday.
Demarquise Daniel Burrows reached a plea agreement with the state, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison, said First Assistant District Attorney Paul McWilliams. “The plea agreement was open plea on aggravated sexual assault and (a) dismissal of (the) robbery charge,” he said.
Judge John Gauntt of the 27th Judicial District Court sentenced Burrows. Burrows initially was charged with aggravated sexual assault and robbery in January of 2017 after he sexually assaulted a woman who was bartending at a local business, according to the arrest affidavit.
Burrows entered the bar around midnight, approached a bartender and asked for change of a dollar bill. When the bartender opened a drawer, he drew a gun and threatened her, according to the affidavit.
Police received a call at 2:28 a.m. and were dispatched about a person with a gun. That person matched the description of Burrows, according to the affidavit. Later, the bartender identified him in a lineup as the person who robbed and raped her, police said.
