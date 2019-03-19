BELTON — A Killeen man was sentenced in the 27th Judicial District Court on Tuesday on a first-degree felony charge after admitting in court to stabbing a person in the neck with a knife in 2018.
Darrell Lashoun Lawrence, 37, was sentenced by Judge John Gauntt to 10 years in state prison on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after Lawrence pleaded guilty as part of a plea arrangement.
Lawrence will receive credit for time already served, Gauntt said. Lawrence originally was charged with a second-degree felony, which carries a potential sentence of two to 20 years in prison. The case was enhanced to a first-degree felony because of a previous drug-related conviction in Randall County, Texas, Gauntt said.
Killeen police were dispatched on Sept. 23, 2018, to a park near the Killeen Community Center on WS Young Drive, according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim told responding officers that his attacker was wearing a long red shirt and dark colored shorts and was holding a white towel. Lawrence stabbed the victim in the neck before fleeing the scene, police said.
The victim provided the police with a description of his attacker, and a man matching the description — later identified as Lawrence — was located nearby. Police said the victim identified Lawrence as the man who stabbed him, according to the affidavit.
