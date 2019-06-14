A Killeen man was sentenced by a Bell County judge on Monday on an assault charge after police said he punched and attempted to stab a family member last year.
Donald Daniel Eagen Jr., 21, was sentenced by Judge Fancy Jezek in the 426th Judicial District Court to eight years of deferred adjudication probation, said Adela Gomez with the Bell County District Attorney's Office, on Monday.
Killeen police were dispatched on a domestic disturbance call on May 10, 2018, according to the arrest affidavit.
Officers found a family member of Eagen injured, claiming Eagen punched him in the head several times after he asked Eagen to stop yelling and banging on the walls. Police said the victim said Eagen grabbed a knife and threatened to stab him.
Witnesses at the scene said Eagen “tried multiple times to stab” the family member. Officers observed injuries on the victim’s face and on Eagen, and a knife in the kitchen.
