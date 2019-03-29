BELTON — A Killeen man who pleaded guilty in September to sexual performance of a child under 18 years old, a third-degree felony, was sentenced on a lesser charge because of his cooperation with the state, according to discussions in the 264th Judicial District Court of Judge Paul LePak.
LePak on Friday completed the sentencing process for Marco Shawntrell Saddler. He was sentenced to three years of deferred adjudication probation on a charge of attempted sexual performance of a child, said Anne M. Jackson, the assistant district attorney who prosecuted the case.
Saddler “was indicted for the third-degree felony charge of sexual performance by a child under 18 years old,” Jackson explained. “The plea agreement called for him to plead to the state jail felony offense of ‘attempting’ to commit this offense.”
She said Saddler will be required to register as a sex offender under Chapter 62 of the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure.
Saddler was 17 years old on May 3, 2017, when Harker Heights police arrested him and two other men and accused them of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl the month prior and recording it.
Heights police said in a previous news release that the warrants for Saddler, Ryan Lane Culley, of Salado, and Jacob Ryan Wilson, of Harker Heights, were issued from incidents occurring on April 17, 2017.
“The victim told police she had been given drugs and was in and out of consciousness while she was sexually assaulted,” according to the news release.
The assault took place in an apartment in Harker Heights and the girl reported the assault to police on April 27, 2017. A Heights detective viewed a video that depicted Saddler having sex with the victim, according to the arrest affidavit in which he was charged with sexual assault.
The victim now is 17 years old.
On Thursday, Saddler’s lawyer, Bill Hall, argued for probation, telling the judge that Saddler has moved with his mother to a new apartment in an effort to get him in a new environment, has a job doing lawn care work and is working on his education.
Jackson told the judge that Saddler was “cooperative” in the process with the co-defendants.
LePak said that the agreement was “weird.”
“The state recommends that (Saddler) be prosecuted on a lesser charge,” LePak said, on Thursday. “It’s extremely unusual for a person to plead guilty to one charge and then be placed on probation for a lesser charge.”
LePak compared it to someone being indicted for murder but punished for assault.
Saddler is not to have contact with either of the co-defendants, and will have to pay court costs and attorney’s fees, according to the plea agreement.
“If you’re successful (in meeting the terms of the agreement), this will not be a conviction on your record,” LePak explained to Saddler. “I believe you’ll be a success in this probation.”
Culley was sentenced in May of last year to two years in prison for sexual assault, according to a Temple Daily Telegram story in May of 2018.
Wilson has a hearing set for his case next month, said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
