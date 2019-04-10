A Killeen man was sentenced this week in the 426th Judicial District Court on a first-degree felony charge dating back to 2016, a court official said.
Towlwen Dekeith Rowe, 21, on Tuesday “was sentenced to 5 years in prison for the felony offense of aggravated robbery,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
The same court had sentenced Rowe in 2016 to six years of deferred adjudication probation. But last year he broke the terms of that probation when he was convicted of five misdemeanor charges, according to Texas Department of Public Safety records.
Rowe was 19 on Aug. 7, 2016, when he and at least one other man robbed a convenience store in the 700 block of Hallmark Avenue. Rowe used a knife to threaten the clerk and demand money before fleeing on foot, according to the arrest affidavit.
On March 31, 2018, he was arrested on a Class B misdemeanor theft charge and sentenced to 45 days in jail. Four months later, in July, he was arrested for evading arrest or detention, a Class A misdemeanor, and sentenced to 60 days in jail. In September he was arrested for criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor, and sentenced to 70 days in jail.
Most recently, on Dec. 12, he was arrested for two misdemeanor charges, evading arrest or detention and criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced on March 1 to 90 days in jail on each charge, to be served concurrently, according to Texas Department of Public Safety records.
