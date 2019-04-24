A Killeen man was sentenced in a Bell County courtroom on Wednesday on two felony aggravated assault charges after police said he pointed a shotgun and threatened a family.
Orlando Rodriguez-Gutierrez, 32, was sentenced to six years in prison on each of the two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, to be served concurrently, said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Wednesday.
Killeen police were called on June 25, 2018, to the 600 block of Atkinson Avenue after a caller reported an armed subject, according to the arrest affidavit.
A victim said that Rodriguez-Gutierrez “came over earlier on his bicycle and pointed a shotgun at (the man) and his family,” police said. The man told police that “he could not understand Rodriguez-Gutierrez because he was yelling in Spanish, but that he felt threatened when the shotgun was pointed at him and his family.”
The officer spoke with Rodriguez-Gutierrez, who denied that he had a shotgun and said that men attacked him with sticks. The victim had a home surveillance video system that depicted Rodriguez-Gutierrez pointing a shotgun or rifle at the man and his family, according to the affidavit.
Rodriguez-Gutierrez was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon with no bond.
