A Killeen man was sentenced by a Bell County judge on Friday afternoon to decades behind bars after robbing at least two women at gunpoint in separate incidents.
Corey Javone Dorsey, 28, “was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the felony offense of aggravated robbery,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Friday.
Judge Paul LePak sentenced Dorsey for two aggravated robberies, one that occurred on June 10, 2016, and another on April 19, 2018, according to court records.
In the 2016 robbery, Killeen police responded to an attempted robbery call and met with a woman who said that she was stopped at a stop sign in her vehicle when a thin, black male exited a black Dodge Challenger and approached her car.
“(The victim) indicated the male opened her car door, displayed a weapon and told her to get out of the car,” according to the affidavit.
After the man drove away in her car, the victim told police she retrieved a cellphone that was dropped in the street by the suspect, which soon rang.
“(The victim) stated the subject’s cellphone rang and she was instructed to bring the cellphone to a location and her car would be left in the parking lot next door,” police said.
Police used the cellphone to call 911 “and learned the cellphone number was linked to a person named Corey Javone Dorsey through a prior police report,” according to the affidavit.
Police said they went to the parking lot where the suspect told the victim to meet him and saw a black Dodge Challenger in the parking lot. Officers made a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the driver as Dorsey. Police said they also found items of clothing described by the victim, who made a positive identification of Dorsey as the man who robbed her.
In the 2018 robbery, a victim called Killeen police to report that “she was at a location in Killeen...when two men approached her with a gun and demanded money property from her and took her property without permission,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The woman, an exotic dancer, said that the two men wore masks. A witness later told police that Dorsey told him that he and another man had “robbed two strippers,” police said. The detective said in the affidavit that another dancer had been robbed just a day after the reported robbery, and in a similar manner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.