A Killeen man was sentenced on Wednesday in the 27th Judicial District Court on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact, an official said on Wednesday.
Emanuel James Harris, 35, still was listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday with a bond of $80,000 on the charge. He was booked into jail on June 20, 2018, according to jail records.
Harris “was sentenced to 7 years deferred adjudication today,” said Adela Gomez with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office. In deferred adjudication probation rulings, the judge finds enough evidence to prove guilt but withholds a finding of guilt as long as a person completes the terms of their probation. A person can be subject to the full range of punishment on a charge if they fail to meet the terms.
It was not known as of press time if Harris will be required to register as a sex offender.
Harris on June 18, 2018, walked into the lobby of Killeen Police Department and reported that he had touched a girl inappropriately, according to the arrest affidavit. In a statement, Harris “wrote that he wanted to turn himself in for doing the inappropriate act,” police said.
The victim’s mother said that her 14-year-old daughter had made an outcry on June 4, 2018, about the abuse that happened three times, according to the affidavit. The victim told police that she last was abused in May of 2018.
