A Killeen man was sentenced this week to jail time after cutting a man with a knife last year during a fight.
Alex Valentine-Montalvo “pleaded guilty to the lesser included offense of assault and was sentenced to 18 months in jail,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Tuesday.
Court records show that Valentine-Montalvo initially was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday morning.
Killen police responded on Sept. 20, 2018, to the 4700 block of Browning Drive in reference to a stabbing, according to the arrest affidavit. The first officer on scene found a man suffering from a “circular laceration to the side of (his) lower right shoulder,” police said.
The victim told police that Valentine-Montalvo punched him in the head when (the victim) arrived at the residence to drop off a woman, and the two men began to fight.
“During the fight, Valentine-Montalvo pulled out a knife and was swinging it at him,” according to the affidavit. The fight moved to the street, where Valentine-Montalvo pushed the victim to the ground, got on top of him, and cut him with the knife.
Other people witnessed the altercation and told police that Valentine-Montalvo was trying to cut the victim, but a knife was not located at the scene, police said.
