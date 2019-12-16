Tommy Waddell Sinnie

Tommy Waddell Sinnie

The co-defendant of a man who already was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a pair of armed robberies was sentenced on Monday for his role in the 2018 crimes.

A judge sentenced Tommy Waddell Sinnie, 23, to six years in prison, said Adela Gomez with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office. Sinnie was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

