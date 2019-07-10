A Killeen man was sentenced on Tuesday in the 27th Judicial District Court to probation after a 16-year-old girl told police that he touched her inappropriately in 2017.
Byron Phinney, 33, "was sentenced by Judge John Gauntt to 5 years of deferred adjudication probation" on the felony charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact, said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
Killeen police investigated a report by a girl who was 16 years old in 2017 when her manager at work, identified as Phinney, "offered her money to see her naked body," according to the arrest affidavit.
The girl told police that she agreed to show him her body and that this happened next door to her place of employment in Killeen. During the encounter, Phinney touched the girl's breasts, after which she told her mother who then filed a police report, according to the affidavit.
