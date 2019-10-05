Larry Bernard Harris Jr

Larry Bernard Harris Jr

A Killeen man was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty in June to assaulting a man with a crowbar during a robbery attempt.

Larry Bernard Harris Jr., 21, still was listed in the Bell County Jail on Saturday with a bond of $100,000 on the second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

