A Killeen man was sentenced in the 27th Judicial District Court earlier this week after police said he shot a firearm toward a group of security guards in 2017.
Devontre Jimmy Carswell “was sentenced of 4 years deferred adjudication probation,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
Killeen police responded to a shots fired call at an establishment on South Fort Hood Street on Dec. 23, 2017, according to the arrest affidavit.
An officer “made contact with a security guard who was performing security services in the parking area of the establishment,” police said. The security guard told police that he and other security personnel were responding to a disturbance involving several individuals.
The man told police that a man later identified as Carswell fired several shots toward him and other security guards. Carswell was arrested and the firearm used in the incident was recovered, police said.
