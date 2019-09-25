Gerald Jovann Simmons

Gerald Jovann Simmons

A Killeen man who was indicted in May on a third-degree felony charge of assault on a public servant was sentenced to probation in a Bell County courtroom.

Gerald Jovann Simmons, 36, on Tuesday, “was sentenced to 5 years (of) deferred adjudication probation,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Tuesday.

