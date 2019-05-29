BELTON — A Killeen man caught in a Bell County sex sting operation was sentenced Tuesday to six years deferred adjudication probation.
Sentencing Matthew Jay Pedersen was Bell County 27th District Court Judge John Gauntt, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said.
Pedersen pleaded guilty in February 2019 to online solicitation of a minor for the purpose of sex.
“The state’s argument to the court was that this case, due to the nature of the offense and the facts surrounding the crime, deserved time in prison,” Garza said.
No plea bargain was made in the case, according to Garza.
“The court had the full range of punishment available for a second-degree felony offense,” Garza said.
He could have been sentenced to from 2 to 20 years in prison, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Pedersen was one of four men arrested in April 2018 who were caught in the Texas Attorney General’s and Bell County District Attorney’s joint sting operation — held in Temple and Killeen.
The Attorney General’s office came to Bell County because it had high counts in downloading pornography and a sting hadn’t been done in this area.
Using the internet, an officer used a fake name and pretended she was a 14-year-old “girl.” Messages and pictures through a cellphone application drew in Pedersen, who contacted “the girl” and asked her to engage in sexual acts. Pedersen also made plans to meet the “girl” after school in a Temple park.
Deputies knew the vehicle that Pedersen drove and stopped him when he got to the park. Once confronted, Pedersen admitted he went to the park to meet a 14-year-old girl and have sex with her.
Formerly a member of the military, Pedersen didn’t have a job when he was arrested.
His bond was originally set at $250,000, but he was released on a reduced bond of $50,000.
Pedersen’s original sentencing date was April 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.