A Killeen man was sentenced in a Bell County courtroom this week after violating his deferred adjudication probation for spitting on a police officer in 2015.
Adrian Zachry Arredondo, 22, was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison for harassment of a public servant, said Adela Gomez with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
He was listed in the Bell County Jail earlier this week with no bond listed, according to jail records.
Arredondo was 19 years old on June 13, 2015, when officers responded to a man-down call in the 4900 block of Greenlee Drive in Killeen, according to the arrest affidavit.
The officer found Arredondo lying near a driveway and began to question him before realizing the man was asleep. The officer rubbed Arredondo’s sternum, waking him up, and then charged him with public intoxication, police said.
As he was being arrested, Arredondo became aggressive, and the police officer saw a small box containing a green, leafy substance.
On the way to the Killeen city jail, Arredondo threatened the officer’s family, saying they would die within the next 30 days and hurled obscenities toward him. As they waited for assistance from jail staff, Arredondo spit in the officer’s face, according to the affidavit.
On Nov. 19, 2015, Arredondo was sentenced in the 27th Judicial District Court to five years of deferred adjudication probation, according to Texas Department of Public Safety records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.