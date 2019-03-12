After pleading guilty in January, a Killeen man was sentenced on Tuesday in the 426th Judicial District Court in Belton on five second-degree felony burglary charges, an official said on Tuesday.
Vincent Lamar McNeil III, 17, “received a sentence of 11 years in prison on each of his five burglary charges, to be served concurrently,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
Five victims told police last year that McNeil had burglarized their residences on July 2 and July 3, taking property without their consent, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said McNeil told them “he acted as a lookout and a party during the burglary of these residences.”
Officers later located some of the stolen items at a family member’s home of McNeil’s.
He was arrested on July 5, according to court records.
