A Killeen man was sentenced in the 264th Judicial District Court of Judge Paul LePak on two felony charges after a traffic stop last year, according to the Bell County District Attorney’s office.
Curtis Floyd Oliver, 38, was sentenced to 35 years in prison Friday on charges of evading arrest and detention with a vehicle and unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon, both third-degree felonies, said Adela Gomez with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
Killeen police stopped a car on Root Avenue on Jan. 29, 2018, after an officer said the vehicle made an improper wide turn into a lane of traffic, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said the vehicle accelerated and ran multiple stop signs before the driver, determined to be Oliver, jumped out and began running eastbound through an apartment complex parking lot.
When officers searched the vehicle, they found three female passengers and multiple plastic bags with multi-colored pills, two “large crystal shards,” various amounts of cash and a “solid white substance” later determined to be crack cocaine, according to the affidavit.
Oliver is listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.