A Killeen man pleaded guilty on Monday to an aggravated robbery of a Copperas Cove pizza store last year.
Lazarus Israel Duaquan Bush, 18, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after the plea, according to a news release from the Coryell County District Attorney’s Office.
“Bush pleaded guilty to robbing at gunpoint" a pizza shop in the 300 block of Cove Terrace, according to the news release. “Bush is suspected of being involved in a string of armed robberies in both Coryell and Bell counties.”
His guilty plea on Monday applies only to the Coryell County robbery.
Bush will have to serve at least half his sentence before being eligible for parole, according to the district attorney’s office.
Bush was booked into the Bell County Jail on Monday. Bond information was not available.
