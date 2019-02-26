A Killeen man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty in a Coryell County courtroom to the 2017 murder of an Army veteran near Copperas Cove, according to officials.
Bobby Wayne Whitehead, 37, was sentenced on Monday, according to a news release from Coryell County District Attorney Dusty Boyd. Whitehead must also pay $50,000 in restitution.
Whitehead, who pleaded guilty Feb. 15, was arrested in Travis County on Nov. 29, 2017, and has remained in the Coryell County Jail on a bond of more than $1 million.
Whitehead shot and killed 31-year-old Army veteran Michael Paradise at Paradise’s home in the 200 block of Julia Drive, near the Copperas Cove city limits.
“Mr. Whitehead’s conduct destroyed a close family that cherished Michael,” Boyd said in the release. “The impact of his loss extends far beyond Texas into Ohio where family and friends mourn his loss.”
The police investigation was helped by an informant who named Whitehead as the killer, according to a news release on Nov. 30, 2017. The informant said Whitehead admitted to going to the victim’s house, knocking on the door and shooting Paradise in the head, the release stated.
Whitehead told the informants that he killed the man because he didn’t get a good “vibe” from him, according to the release.
“During the sentencing phase of the trial it was well established that there was absolutely no basis to have a bad “vibe” from Michael,” Boyd said. “Testimony and evidence supported that Michael was a loving and caring husband, father, son, and brother with no history of inappropriate or illegal behavior.”
Whitehead has to serve a minimum of 25 years before he is eligible for parole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.