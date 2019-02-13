A Killeen man was sentenced this week for a 2017 murder during a plea hearing in the 27th Judicial District Court of Judge John Gauntt, an official said on Wednesday.
Keith Louis Marinnie, 29, was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison, said Adela Gomez with the Bell County District Attorney's Office.
Marinnie is not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday morning.
He pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 29-year-old Travis James Granger of Killeen on May 5, 2017,
An argument preceded the murder, according to the arrest affidavit.
Killeen police arrived at a field behind the 7-Eleven in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street at 9:24 a.m. on May 5 and found a witness applying pressure to a gunshot wound on Granger’s chest.
The witness told police he saw Marinnie in an argument with Granger before hearing two gunshots.
Granger was rushed to Metroplex Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 11:08 a.m. on May 5.
The witness told police that Marinnie ran from the scene after the gunshots were heard and went by the nickname “K.”
Police searched for that alias in their computer system and identified Marinnie as a suspect.
Five years is the minimum sentence for a murder conviction in Texas.
