After a weeklong trial, a Bell County jury on Friday announced a verdict and a sentence in the case of a Killeen man accused of sexual assault of a child and continuous sexual abuse of the same child, an official said on Friday.
“After approximately an hour and a half of deliberation, the jury sentenced Jose Hernandez-Silva to 75 years in prison for the felony offense of continuous sexual abuse of a child,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza. “A sentence under this statute requires that he serve his 75 year sentence day for day, no early release.”
Jury selection started on Monday and testimony began on Tuesday morning in the 426th Judicial District Court in the trial of Hernandez-Silva, 40. On Friday, after hearing closing arguments, it took the jury approximately an hour of deliberation to find a guilty verdict, Garza said.
Hernandez-Silva was indicted in 2017 on the charges stemming from an outcry made by the victim in February of 2012, according to court records.
The victim, now 21 years old, testified earlier this week that Hernandez-Silva forced her to have sex with him in exchange for privileges and items. The abuse started when she was 8 years old and continued until age 14, when she made an outcry of abuse in 2012.
Stephanie Newell, Bell County assistant district attorney, told the jury in her opening statement on Tuesday that the victim was the only witness they would need to hear from in order to find Hernandez-Silva guilty of both charges.
Newell called other witnesses to the stand, including law enforcement and forensics witnesses, several family members and a friend with whom the victim had confided.
“The abuse started at 8 years old and progressed as she got older,” Newell said. “It was used as currency in the household, required as payment...anytime he got the opportunity, he was going to take that payment.”
Newell said that after the 2012 outcry, the case went cold until 2016, when police finally located Hernandez-Silva.
