A Killeen man was sentenced this week in the 426th Judicial District Court after sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl in 2017, an official said on Tuesday.
Daniel Garcia, 58, was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, said Adela Gomez with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
Garcia also is facing a felony charge of unlawful restraint related to the same incident and has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for June 14 on that case, Gomez said.
Killeen police said Garcia assaulted the girl at his home on Nancy Street in August 2017, and then threatened to kill an 11-year-old boy who witnessed the incident, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said Garcia took the girl to his bedroom and forced her to commit a sexual act.
Garcia locked all the doors to his residence when the 11-year-old boy witnessed the assault, according to the affidavit, and prevented either child from leaving for three hours that afternoon.
“Don’t tell anyone or I will kill you,” Garcia said to the crying, scared children, according to the affidavit.
Upon an interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center, the girl said the first time an assault occurred was in August 2017, and that it happened two to three other times.
Garcia is being held in the Bell County Jail without bond, according to jail records on Wednesday.
