A Killeen man was sentenced in the 426th Judicial District Court of Judge Fancy Jezek on Friday on two burglary of a habitation charges and one charge of bail jumping, according to an official.
Michael Anthony Mango, 18, “was sentenced to 8 years in prison for each of his pending cases this afternoon,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Friday. The sentences will run concurrently, he said.
The burglary of a habitation charge from January 2017, included “with intent to commit another felony,” making it a first-degree felony. The burglary of a habitation charge from December 2017, is a second-degree felony and bail jumping is a third-degree felony, according to jail records.
Mango is being held in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday morning.
On Jan. 24, 2017, Killeen police were dispatched to Transit Drive in Killeen in reference to a burglary report, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police spoke to the victim who said “three males broke into her house and stole an Xbox One, clothing and jewelry,” the affidavit states. The victim “provided police with a copy of security camera video showing the three males making entry into the home.”
One of the men was identified as Mango, who admitted in May 2017, to stealing the gaming equipment, police said.
On Dec. 30, 2017, the police department received reports about a burglary at a residence on Orion Drive in Killeen.
“When police arrived they observed that the door to the back of the house appeared to be kicked in,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Police spoke to neighbors who said they saw two men “exit the residence carrying a black television,” the affidavit states. “Security footage…showed a blue…sedan with damage to its rear trunk arrive and depart from the scene during the time of the burglary.”
In January 2018, police were able to locate the vehicle, which also had been stolen.
“Killeen police made contact with Mango, who came in the police station of his own volition to make a voluntary statement,” in which he admitted to stealing the T.V. set with friends.
