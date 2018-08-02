A Killeen man was sentenced on Monday to prison time for a 2017 deadly conduct discharge firearm charge, a third-degree felony.
Octavian Anthony Blade, 19, was sentenced to five years in prison by Judge Fancy Jezek in the 426th Judicial District Court, said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Thursday.
Blade has been booked into jail since the sentencing.
Killeen police responded to a shots fired call on Feb. 27, 2017, and met with a victim at a residence, according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim told police that Blade brought a woman to her home, and wanted the two women to fight. The women fought, and “after the fight was over Blade retrieved a firearm from his car and fired the gun once in the air and once in the direction of her home," according to the affidavit.
A witness told police that after the two women fought, “everyone walked away as if to leave, (when) Blade retrieved a firearm and fired a shot in their direction.”
The witness said he got his rifle and returned fire, police said.
The case was prosecuted by Shelly Strimple, Bell County assistant district attorney.
