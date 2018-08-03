A Bell County judge sentenced a Killeen man on Thursday to deferred adjudication probation for a third-degree felony offense, an official said on Thursday.
Judge Paul LePak of the 264th Judicial District Court sentenced Kwame Zikey Brown, 23, to eight years of deferred adjudication probation for a 2017 charge of deadly conduct, said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
"In Mr. Brown's case we left the (sentencing) decision to the court to determine," he said.
Brown is not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Friday, according to court records.
A man reported to Killeen police that on July 15, 2017, Brown and another man “each pointed a firearm in his direction and fired into an automobile and a residence,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The day after the incident, Brown was arrested and arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke, who imposed a $100,000 bond on the charge, according to court records.
Garza explained previously to the Herald that in a deferred adjudication ruling, the person is on probation for the length of time decided on by the judge, but if a violation occurs during that time the case can be brought back to court. The judge then can impose a prison sentence.
