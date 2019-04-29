A 60-year-old Killeen man was arraigned Monday on a charge of aggravated assault and bodily injury with a deadly weapon.
Sok Chu Hong is suspected of beating a man with a bottle and holding an unknown object to the back of the man’s head on Saturday. The man who was beaten had been meeting Hong about a job, and when he went to the restroom, Hong followed and began striking him on the head, torso and arm, causing broken teeth, bruises, lacerations and a possible broken arm, according to the arrest affidavit.
Hong then held an unknown object, which the man said he believed was a firearm, to the back of the man’s head and threatened to kill him. Hong then left the bathroom and was later arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, police said.
The man who was beaten was treated by EMS and transported to an area hospital for further treatment.
Hong is being held on a $100,000 bond.
Also arraigned on Monday were:
Aaron Mikale Warren, 21, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
Tayon Marqua Hill, 18, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Paul Matthew Castillo, 27, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Ashley Jackson Hughes, 35, on a charge of possession of heroin in an amount more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
